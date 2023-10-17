WhatsApp Introduces Passwordless Login for Android Users

WhatsApp is making significant strides in enhancing the security and user experience of its Android application introducing a passwordless login option. This new feature aims to eliminate the often insecure and occasionally frustrating two-factor SMS authentication that Android users have relied on in the past.

With the passwordless login option, WhatsApp seeks to streamline the login process while also boosting security. Users will now be able to use their face, fingerprint, or PIN to unlock their WhatsApp accounts, eliminating the need for SMS verification.

WhatsApp announced this new feature via X (formerly Twitter), signaling a transition to a more user-friendly and secure authentication method. While the passwordless login option was previously being tested in the beta version, it is now set to be rolled out to the general Android user base. Unfortunately, there is currently no official information regarding when passkeys will be available for iPhone users.

The rollout of passkey support for Android will occur gradually over the upcoming weeks and months, with the aim of simplifying the login process for millions of users. Passkeys provide an alternative to traditional passwords, relying on the robust authentication methods available on your device. Apple and Google have already embraced passkeys, offering support to their users. Google has actively encouraged users to switch from traditional passwords to passkeys, citing their increased speed and security. Google reports that passkeys are approximately 40 percent faster than traditional passwords and implement a specific type of cryptography that enhances security.

WhatsApp’s introduction of the passkey feature for Android users is another significant step towards a passwordless future. Passkeys are gaining momentum as a secure and efficient way to log in to online accounts.

To enable passkeys on WhatsApp for Android, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and access the settings menu.

2. Tap on “Account.”

3. Select “Passkeys.”

4. Choose “Create a passkey.”

5. Read the informational popup explaining passkey functionality.

6. Tap “Continue.”

7. A notification from Google Password Manager will appear, asking if you want to create a passkey for WhatsApp.

8. Select “Continue” and opt to “Use screen lock” to enable logging in with your phone’s screen lock method. Your WhatsApp passkey will now be displayed for your reference.

Source: Ankita Garg (editor)