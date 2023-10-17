WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Android Users: A Passwordless and Secure Login Option

WhatsApp has recently announced the release of passkey support for its Android app. This exciting feature allows users to log into WhatsApp without the need for traditional passwords, providing a passwordless yet secure login experience. The introduction of passkeys follows Google’s recent implementation of this feature last week.

The roll-out of passkey support has already begun for Android users. However, it will be a phased release, meaning that not everyone will immediately have access to this new feature. According to Meta, the complete roll-out is expected to take a few weeks or even months. Unfortunately, at present, iOS users will not have access to passkey support, and therefore, the feature is currently limited to Android devices.

Passkeys offer several advantages compared to traditional passwords. With passkey support, users will no longer have to manage one-time passwords (OTPs) or remember complex passwords. This not only simplifies the log-in process but also reduces the risk of password theft, enhancing overall security.

So, what exactly are passkeys, and how do they differ from passwords? Passkeys provide a more secure and convenient way of logging into apps and websites. Rather than relying on passwords, passkeys utilize the authentication system of the user’s device. This means that users can log into WhatsApp or other supported apps using their device’s authentication method, such as fingerprint readers or facial recognition. Passkeys consist of two components: one key is stored on the app or website, while the other is securely stored on the user’s device. When attempting to log in, the device prompts the user to verify their identity using the device’s authentication method. If the verification is successful, the user gains access.

In the event of a device switch or loss, services often offer re-authentication to a new device through methods like mobile phone numbers or email verification. Additionally, users can utilize password managers, such as 1Password, Dashlane, or Google Password Manager, to store passkeys across multiple devices. This ensures that if one device is lost, the user can still log in using their other devices. Another option is to utilize hardware security keys to store passkeys securely.

It’s important to note that passkeys are being touted as the future of authentication, with major brands and services such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and PayPal already supporting this innovation. However, its widespread adoption and effectiveness will need to be evaluated and proven over time.

While Samsung Wallet currently does not offer passkey support, there are indications within One UI 6 that suggest this functionality may be added soon.

