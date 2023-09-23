WhatsApp Update: Thousands of Users Could Lose Access to the Messenger

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app that has been used millions of people daily since its launch in 2009, is set to make a major change that could pose significant problems for thousands of users. The upcoming WhatsApp update in October 2023 promises a sleeker design, faster communication, and more features. However, along with these improvements comes a change that will make it difficult for many users to access the app.

As WhatsApp evolves, so do the operating systems of smartphones and tablets. If users do not keep their iOS, Android, or other utility programs up to date, they may encounter problems. Older operating systems that are no longer supported will prevent apps from being updated or used, and this is the dilemma facing numerous WhatsApp fans now.

Currently, WhatsApp can be used anyone with an Android device running Android 4.1 or higher, an iPhone with iOS 12 or higher, or KaiOS phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 or higher, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. However, this will change with the planned WhatsApp update.

Starting from October 24, 2023, the update will only support Android operating systems version 5.0 and above. This means that users with older Android smartphones will either have to purchase a new device or give up using WhatsApp. Fortunately, this update will not affect users of newer operating systems.

To prevent an abrupt end to their WhatsApp access, the messaging app will notify users on affected devices in advance. They will receive reminders within WhatsApp, urging them to upgrade their operating system. Android users should double-check their operating systems and keep an eye out for WhatsApp notifications to stay informed.

In conclusion, the upcoming WhatsApp update brings exciting enhancements to the app but also poses challenges for users with older devices. It serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping software up to date to ensure compatibility with the latest updates and features.

Sources:

– N/A