WhatsApp Developing Group Chat Event Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature in its application called Group Chat Event. This feature allows users to schedule events and coordinate discussions within group chats. It aims to reduce the risk of unanswered or late calls during specific events.

The Group Chat Event feature is currently in the testing phase and is exclusively available for a specific group of WhatsApp Beta users. Users will need to wait for future app updates to access this feature.

In the upcoming update, the new action in the chat sharing menu will display shortcuts for events. Users can create events with specific names and set reminders within the conversation.

It is worth noting that Chat Event is encrypted end-to-end, ensuring the security and privacy of the participants in the conversation. Once an event is created, it is automatically added to the group chat, requiring all group members to update WhatsApp to the latest version to view and accept the new group invitation event.

In addition to the Group Chat Event feature, WhatsApp is also planning to introduce new AI-based features. CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that these upcoming features will include AI-powered stickers, AI chat, and the creation of photorealistic images.

These features will be powered Meta’s own AI chatbot called Llama 2. Meta has partnered with Microsoft’s Bing search engine to provide real-time responses. Unlike other popular chatbots, Meta’s AI chatbot is capable of generating photorealistic images directly within chat conversations.

Meta has also announced new security measures for WhatsApp Business accounts. One of these measures is a new account verification system designed to help users identify and interact with official businesses, as well as protect them from scams. Verified business accounts will display a verification badge next to their name in WhatsApp chats.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced additional new features for business accounts, such as personalized WhatsApp Business pages, multi-device support, and a feature called Flows, which enables businesses to offer a wider range of services to customers without leaving the WhatsApp chat window.

Overall, these developments in WhatsApp’s features and security measures will not only make the platform safer for businesses and users but also enhance the customer experience.

