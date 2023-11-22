WhatsApp introduces new security feature to enhance user privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has rolled out a new update that brings an additional layer of security for its users. According to reports from WABetaInfo, users can now associate an email address with their account, which can be used for profile verification and login purposes. While this feature is currently only available for iPhone users with the 23.24.70 update on the App Store, it is expected to be expanded to other platforms in the future.

The main purpose of this new feature is to provide an alternative method for logging into WhatsApp in situations where the user does not receive SMS messages with security codes. By associating an email address with their account, users can use it as a backup option for login when SMS messages are not available. It’s important to note that WhatsApp is not replacing phone numbers with email addresses; rather, it is offering users an additional access method.

This security update is being rolled out gradually, so iOS users will need to update their app to see if the feature is available for them. The option can be found in the Settings tab of the WhatsApp application.

Along with this new security feature, WhatsApp has also recently launched a tool to enhance user privacy during calls. By activating a specific button, users can protect their IP addresses while making calls through the app. This move highlights WhatsApp’s commitment to ensuring the privacy and security of its users’ communications.

In conclusion, the latest update from WhatsApp introduces a new security feature that allows users to associate an email address with their account for login purposes. This offers an alternative method for accessing the app when SMS messages are not received. With a focus on user privacy, WhatsApp continues to enhance its security measures to protect the communications of millions of users worldwide.

FAQ

1. How can I associate an email address with my WhatsApp account?

To associate an email address with your WhatsApp account, you can update your app to the latest version and navigate to the Settings tab where you will find the option to add an email address.

2. Is the email address replacing my phone number?

No, the email address is not replacing your phone number. It is simply an additional access method that can be used when SMS messages are not available.

3. Is the new security feature available for Android users?

Currently, the new security feature is only available for iPhone users with the 23.24.70 update. It is expected to be rolled out to other platforms in the future.

4. How does the IP protection feature work?

By activating the IP protection feature, your IP address is shielded during calls made through the WhatsApp application. This enhances your privacy and security while using the app.