WhatsApp Adds New Feature: Pinning Messages and Conversations

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has been steadily expanding its features since its acquisition Facebook in 2014. Previously known for its minimalist approach, WhatsApp would rarely introduce new features, resulting in competing messaging apps like Telegram gaining popularity. However, in recent years, WhatsApp has closed the gap releasing new features every few months.

The latest feature to be added to WhatsApp is the ability to pin messages at the top of conversations. This feature has been present for pinning entire conversations for some time, but now users can also pin individual messages. On Android devices, users can long press on a message, tap on the three-dot menu, and select the Pin option.

Similar to the mute feature, users are given the option to choose the duration for which the message stays pinned. Currently, users can choose between 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. It is worth noting that this duration may change with future updates.

In addition to the pinning feature, the latest WhatsApp beta update brings a redesign to the app’s share menu. While not a significant change, this update adds a more modern touch to WhatsApp’s user interface, which has a mix of old and new elements.

The current version number for the beta update is 2.23.21.4, and it is expected that there will be further updates before these features are rolled out to the stable version of WhatsApp.

In conclusion, WhatsApp continues to improve its user experience introducing new features on a regular basis. The ability to pin messages and conversations provides users with more control over their chats, while the redesigned share menu enhances the app’s overall appearance. Stay updated for the stable release of these features.

