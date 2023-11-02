WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Allow Multiple Profile Pictures

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow users to have multiple profile pictures. This potential update has several advantages and is aimed at enhancing user privacy.

According to online platform WABetaInfo, which first reported on this feature, the ability to select an alternative profile picture serves the purpose of protecting the privacy of WhatsApp users. Currently, users can only choose from the following options for their profile picture’s visibility:

– Everyone

– My Contacts

– My Contacts Except

– Nobody

With this new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to select an alternative photo and display an alternative name for individuals who are unable to see their main profile picture. This would allow users to have a more personalized experience and control who can view their profiles.

However, it is important to note that this feature is still in development and not yet available to beta testers. Users will have to wait for its official release to benefit from this functionality.

In addition to this upcoming feature, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that aims to simplify event organization within group chats. This functionality would enable users to create and coordinate events directly within the app, making it easier for groups to plan and participate in various activities.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce new features, users can look forward to more customization options and improved privacy settings. Keep an eye out for future updates to take advantage of these enhancements.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I currently have multiple profile pictures on WhatsApp?

No, the ability to have multiple profile pictures is not yet available. It is a feature that WhatsApp is currently testing and developing.

2. How will this new feature benefit WhatsApp users?

The new feature will allow users to have more control over who can see their profile picture. By selecting an alternative photo for specific individuals, users can customize their profiles and protect their privacy.

3. Is there a release date for this feature?

There is no official release date yet. Users will have to wait for WhatsApp to complete the development and testing phase before the feature becomes widely available.

4. What other features is WhatsApp testing?

Apart from the multiple profile picture feature, WhatsApp is also testing an event organization feature for group chats. This upcoming feature aims to simplify event planning and coordination within WhatsApp.