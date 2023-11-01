New WhatsApp Feature Could Revolutionize Profile Pictures

WhatsApp, the popular messenger service, is known for introducing innovative features for its users. From the recent introduction of channels to the surprising addition of the “1” indicator for voice messages, WhatsApp always keeps its users on their toes.

In a recent development, WhatsApp is rumored to be considering a new feature that could revolutionize profile pictures. Soon, users may have the option to set a second profile picture on the messaging platform, offering a range of benefits.

The news about this upcoming change was first reported the website WABetaInfo. According to their report, the primary purpose of this new feature is to enhance user privacy. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to choose who can view their profile picture from the following options: everyone, my contacts, my contacts except, and nobody.

With the proposed change, WhatsApp users will be able to select an alternative profile picture. The explanation provided states, “If your profile is set to a limited audience, you can display an alternative photo and name for people who cannot see your main profile picture.”

While this new feature holds great potential, it is important to note that it is still in the development stage and not yet available to beta testers, as WABetaInfo reports.

In addition to this exciting profile picture update, WhatsApp is also testing another feature aimed at making group chats more efficient. This feature will allow users to organize and coordinate events within the app, streamlining the process of planning and managing group events.

