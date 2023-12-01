Goodbye Free Storage: Changes to Whatsapp Backup Function for Android Users

As of December 1, 2023, Android users will no longer be able to enjoy the free storage of their Whatsapp backups on Google Drive. This change comes as a significant shift in how Android users will have to manage their backup files. Previously, Whatsapp backups for Android users were automatically and freely stored in the Google Cloud (Google Drive) through a partnership between Meta, the company behind Whatsapp, and Google. However, this agreement has now come to an end.

With the new update, Whatsapp backups for Android users will now count towards the storage quota of their associated Google accounts. This means that Android users will have a limited storage capacity of 15 gigabytes on Google Drive, which will be accounted for Whatsapp backups as well as other Google services like Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.

This change aligns the backup rules for Android users with those of iOS users. Previously, Android users had the advantage of unlimited free storage for Whatsapp backups, while iOS users’ backups were already deducted from their free iCloud storage limit of 5 gigabytes. With this update, Android users will no longer have the exclusive benefit of unlimited free storage.

The transition to the new backup rules will occur gradually, starting on December 1. By the first half of 2024, all Whatsapp backups for Android users will be subjected to the new paid storage policy. Users will receive a 30-day notice about this change and will be able to take appropriate measures accordingly.

FAQ

3. Will I be charged for the additional storage?

Yes, if you exceed the free storage limit of 15 gigabytes, you will need to pay for additional storage from Google. The costs for additional storage are relatively moderate, starting at €1.99 per month for 100 gigabytes, €2.99 per month for 200 gigabytes, and €9.99 per month for two terabytes. Please note that the exact pricing for Switzerland is yet to be announced.

Sources: Google