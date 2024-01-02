WhatsApp Ends Free Chat Backup Option, Encourages Google Drive Usage

WhatsApp users are about to face a big change in their chat backup feature. Starting early in 2024, WhatsApp chat backups will no longer be free and will count towards users’ Google Drive storage. A recent update to the WhatsApp beta version for Android revealed a message in the chat backup settings, notifying users of the upcoming transition.

While WhatsApp has not publicly stated the reasons behind this change, it is speculated that Google, as the provider of the free cloud storage, may perceive the current arrangement as not financially viable considering the vast number of WhatsApp users.

However, there is some good news for users concerned about additional costs. WhatsApp is offering an alternative solution for those who wish to avoid using Google Drive for their chat backups. The WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool enables users to easily transfer chats between Android devices, eliminating the need for cloud storage altogether.

For those who prefer to continue using Google Drive for their chat backups, WhatsApp has introduced a storage review option. This feature allows users to assess how much of their Google Drive storage is already being used WhatsApp data. Users can utilize their free 15GB of cloud storage included with their Google Account, or opt for additional storage through Google One, which offers various paid plans starting from 100GB and going up to 2TB.

It remains to be seen how WhatsApp users will respond to this change and whether the option to transfer chats between Android devices will gain popularity. In the meantime, it is advisable for users to review their storage settings and make necessary adjustments to accommodate the upcoming transition.