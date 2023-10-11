WhatsApp Fraudsters Now Posing as Police Officials

WhatsApp fraudsters have found a new tactic to trick people out of their money. Instead of posing as distant relatives or long lost friends, they have now started calling up individuals and pretending to be police officials. These fraudsters specifically target the elderly who live alone and threaten to implicate their children in a criminal case unless they pay up.

One local resident, Parshotam Singh, shared his experience where a fraudster posed as a Station House Officer (SHO) and claimed that his son was traveling with a gangster who had been killed the police. The fraudster then threatened that Singh’s son would also be sent to jail for possessing illegal weapons unless he, as the SHO, intervened to save him.

Singh became suspicious and disconnected the call before blocking the caller. Many other residents have reported similar incidents where fraudsters make threats to implicate their family members or relatives if they don’t comply with their demands for money.

What makes these calls even more concerning is that they are received on WhatsApp from mobile numbers registered in other countries. This makes it difficult for authorities to trace or take action against the scammers.

It is essential for people to be aware of these scams and to remain vigilant when receiving calls from unknown numbers. If anyone receives such a call, it is recommended to verify the information directly with the person who is allegedly involved, rather than trusting the caller.

The authorities need to take notice of this growing problem and address the concerns raised these residents who have fallen victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Source: Tribune News Service