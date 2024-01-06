WhatsApp Expands Enterprise-Friendly Features with Device Control Capability

Summary:

WhatsApp for Windows’ beta version has announced an upcoming feature that allows users to control input and output devices within the application, enhancing its enterprise-friendly capabilities. This new feature enables users to select preferred speakers, microphone, or camera for voice and video calls without leaving WhatsApp. By accessing the settings, users can easily switch between devices without having to adjust laptop or PC settings manually. While currently only available on the WhatsApp for Windows Beta, the feature will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

New Features Transforming WhatsApp for Businesses:

WhatsApp has been continuously evolving as a holistic communication and collaboration platform, catering to enterprise needs. This latest device control capability is just one of many business-friendly features introduced over the past year. In December, WhatsApp enabled users to pin important messages to the top of their chats for up to 30 days, enhancing organization and visibility within conversations. Group chat administrators also gained the ability to designate pinned messages as visible exclusively to other administrators.

Furthermore, WhatsApp launched an enterprise-friendly voice chat upgrade that enables users to host large groups of up to 128 participants in audio calls. This feature minimizes disruptions displaying an in-chat bubble on each participant’s screen as an invitation to join the call. Users can engage in voice conversations, send messages, and manage the entire group without leaving the voice chat.

WhatsApp’s Shift Towards Enterprise-Focused Features:

WhatsApp’s focus on enterprise-friendly features is evident in its recent developments. The platform has been working towards cross-platform messaging to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Beta updates introduced a “Third-party chats” screen, suggesting Meta’s strategic efforts to achieve cross-platform compatibility.

Additionally, WhatsApp introduced call scheduling within group chats, allowing users to plan calls and notify participants automatically. This feature aims to bridge the gap to more traditional business communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

In May, WhatsApp unveiled the screen-sharing feature, which allows others to view a user’s phone screen during video calls. This addition brings WhatsApp closer to competing with established video conferencing platforms like Teams and Google Meet.

As WhatsApp continues to enhance its enterprise-friendly features, businesses can expect a more versatile and efficient communication and collaboration experience on the platform.