Cyber Monday 2023: WhatsApp Desktop Brings Back Send View-Once Feature

WhatsApp Desktop users can rejoice as the popular messaging platform has reintroduced the highly anticipated send view-once feature. This feature allows users to share photos and videos that can only be viewed once the recipient. While it was removed over a year ago due to privacy concerns, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has now started rolling out the feature again to selected users.

The send view-once feature works allowing users to send ephemeral photos and videos to other WhatsApp users. Once the recipient opens the media file, they will not be able to go back and view it again. This adds an extra layer of privacy and security to shared content, making it ideal for sending sensitive or time-sensitive media.

The feature is currently being rolled out in waves across the latest versions of WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp for Windows, and WhatsApp for macOS. Not all users will have immediate access to this feature, but it is expected to become available to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is known for its rich set of features, including screen-sharing capabilities, audio and video calling support, and more. The reintroduction of the send view-once feature brings WhatsApp Desktop closer to becoming an all-in-one messaging platform.

How to Use the Send View-Once Feature on WhatsApp Desktop

For users who have access to the send view-once feature, here’s a quick guide on how to use it:

1. Launch WhatsApp for Windows on your PC.

2. Open the chat of the recipient you want to send the photo or video to.

3. Click on the clip icon at the bottom of the window (next to the emoji icon).

4. Select the image or video you want to send from your Gallery.

5. The media file will appear in your chat. Click on the half-dotted circle with the number 1 inside, located just above the send button.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I send multiple photos or videos using the send view-once feature?

Currently, you can only send one photo or video at a time using the send view-once feature. However, you can repeat the process to send multiple media files.

Can I rewatch a view-once video on WhatsApp Desktop?

Once a view-once video is opened, it cannot be rewatched within the chat. Users will need to remain in the same window to continue viewing the video.

Can I screen record or screenshot view-once photos or videos on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp’s send view-once feature does not allow screen recording or screenshotting of the media files. While there may be third-party tools that canpass this privacy setting, it is recommended to respect the privacy of the sender and refrain from capturing the media content.

If you’re a WhatsApp Desktop user, share your experience with the send view-once feature in the comments below.