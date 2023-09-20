WhatsApp Working on iPad Version, Beta Testing Underway

WhatsApp, the leading instant messaging app, is reportedly working on a dedicated version for iPadOS, fulfilling the long-standing request of iPad users. According to reports, the beta testing phase has already begun, with a beta version compatible with iPad now available for installation through the TestFlight app.

Previously, iPad users had to rely on the web version of WhatsApp or use the iPhone version, which was not optimized for Apple’s tablet. However, with the upcoming dedicated WhatsApp app for iPadOS, users will have seamless access to their messages across all Apple devices. WhatsApp already offers apps for iOS and macOS, making the inclusion of iPadOS a natural progression.

To utilize the WhatsApp app on iPad, users will need to install the beta iOS version on both their iPhone and iPad. Once installed, users can link their iPad scanning a QR code through the WhatsApp settings on their iPhone. This will establish a connection, allowing users to independently use WhatsApp on their iPad without the need for an active internet connection on their phone. This feature will particularly benefit individuals who frequently work on their tablets.

WhatsApp’s new companion mode will ensure synchronization of all messages sent or received on the iPad with the user’s phone, regardless of whether it is an iOS or Android device. This guarantees that users won’t miss any important messages even if their phone is turned off. Furthermore, all messages and calls will remain protected with end-to-end encryption, preserving the privacy of personal conversations.

While WhatsApp for iPad and companion mode are currently in beta, an official release date for the public has not been announced. Users who are part of the WhatsApp beta iOS program can install the app on their iPads; however, it is important to note that some bugs may be present, such as issues with viewing and posting status updates and live location functionality. WhatsApp is diligently working on resolving these concerns and making other improvements for a future update.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s upcoming version for iPadOS, combined with its companion mode, will provide iPad users with a more seamless and independent messaging experience. With the popularity of iPads and WhatsApp’s massive user base, the introduction of a dedicated iPad app is a highly anticipated development for many WhatsApp users.

Sources:

– Wabetainfo