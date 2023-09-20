WhatsApp’s Native App for iPad Expected to Launch Soon

WhatsApp users who have been eagerly waiting for a native app for iPads may not have to wait much longer. The beta version of WhatsApp for iPad has been spotted on TestFlight, indicating that the app is in its final stages of development and could be released to the public before the end of the year.

The native app for iPad will allow users to use WhatsApp on their tablets without the need for mirroring the app from their phones. Instead, users can simply use the Linked Devices feature to pair their WhatsApp accounts with the iPad using a QR code, similar to how the web version works.

According to leaked screenshots, the iPad version of WhatsApp will have a layout similar to the WhatsApp web version, with the chat screen on the right side and the contacts list on the left. Additionally, users will have access to video and audio call options from the top-right of the screen.

However, the iPad version of WhatsApp will not support live location sharing or the ability to post status updates, at least initially. Users will need to have the beta version of WhatsApp running on both their iPhone and iPad in order to use the iPad version.

All linked devices, including the iPad, will be synced with the latest messages and will have reliable end-to-end encryption. This means that users can expect a seamless experience across platforms without any compromise on security.

WhatsApp for iPad has been a long-awaited feature, and its imminent release will undoubtedly be welcomed iPad users who rely on the messaging app for staying connected with friends and family.

