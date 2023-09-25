WhatsApp for Business: What’s Coming Next?

WhatsApp recently held its “Conversations” conference in Mumbai, where it unveiled several exciting announcements, particularly in the realm of WhatsApp for Business. Let’s explore the new tech features that are on the horizon for this messaging giant.

One of the notable additions is WhatsApp Flows, a dedicated service for businesses. This feature allows businesses to incorporate various functionalities within a chat window itself. Aptly named “flows,” this feature aims to enhance the customer experience seamlessly integrating services such as seat bookings or grocery orders. While specific details are yet to be disclosed, WhatsApp assures users that customization options will be available through forms and a menu system. Although the exact release date remains unknown, WhatsApp has stated that the feature will be accessible to all WhatsApp for Business users in the following weeks.

Another exciting addition is WhatsApp Payments, which is currently exclusive to India. This feature enables users to carry out entire purchase processes without leaving the chat interface. Indian businesses and shoppers can conveniently make purchases with a single tap using UPI apps and accepted cards. This integration of payment options will certainly be a welcome addition for WhatsApp for Business users.

To enhance consumer trust and transparency, WhatsApp for Business users can now have their Verified status displayed on their WhatsApp accounts. This will help customers identify and communicate with verified businesses. This small but significant change aims to provide reassurance and credibility to customers. However, as this feature requires testing, it is initially being rolled out to small and medium-sized businesses to gather feedback.

WhatsApp is continuously evolving to cater to the unique needs of businesses and customers. With these upcoming additions, the messaging giant is poised to offer enhanced functionalities and a seamless user experience for businesses using WhatsApp for Business.

Sources:

– WhatsApp (https://www.whatsapp.com/)

– WhatsApp for Business (https://www.whatsapp.com/business/)