WhatsApp Android Users Will Need to Make Room for Backups

WhatsApp Android users are about to lose their free ride when it comes to backups. For the past five years, Android users have enjoyed unlimited cloud storage for WhatsApp backups, while iOS users have always had their backups count towards their Google Drive storage. However, starting in December, this will change for WhatsApp beta users, and eventually for all Android users in the first half of 2024.

WhatsApp and Google have announced that chat history, including images and videos, will now consume Google Drive storage capacity, regardless of whether users have the free 15GB plan or a paid storage plan. To soften the blow, WhatsApp will notify users 30 days before the changes take effect. The notification will appear as a banner in the Chat Backup section of the app’s Settings.

Users who don’t want to utilize their Google account for backups will have an alternative option. They can choose to use the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature when switching to a new Android device. This feature allows for wireless transfer of chat history between phones that have Wi-Fi enabled.

Google clarifies that, apart from the potential storage limits, nothing will change in terms of the WhatsApp backup process. If users delete content from WhatsApp, it will be removed from their cloud backup as well, freeing up space in Google Drive. Google recommends its Google One subscriptions for users who require additional storage, and they may receive limited-time promotions for Google One.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the changes to backing up WhatsApp on Android take effect?

The changes to Google Drive storage limits for WhatsApp Android users will first affect WhatsApp beta users in December. Eventually, it will be implemented for all Android users in the first half of 2024. WhatsApp will notify users 30 days ahead of time.

2. Can Android users still backup WhatsApp without using their Google account?

Yes, Android users will have the option to use the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature when moving to a new device. This feature allows for wireless transfer of chat history between phones with Wi-Fi enabled, without the need for a network connection.

3. How can users save space in their Google Drive?

If users delete content within WhatsApp, it will also be removed from their cloud backup, which helps save space in Google Drive.

4. What alternative does Google offer for users who require additional storage?

Google recommends upgrading to Google One subscriptions, which provide extra storage capacity. Eligible users may receive limited-time promotions for Google One.