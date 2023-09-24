Introducing WhatsApp Flows: A New In-Chat Automation Tool for Businesses

WhatsApp recently announced an array of new features for WhatsApp Business at the Conversations event in Mumbai. These updates aim to enhance in-chat experiences for businesses and their customers. While many of the features, such as multiple payment options and verified badges, are self-explanatory, there has been some confusion surrounding WhatsApp Flows. So, what exactly is WhatsApp Flows and how does it work?

WhatsApp Flows is an automation tool that allows businesses to offer various experiences within the chat window. It enables businesses to provide rich menus and customizable forms to cater to different customer needs. This feature eliminates the reliance on third-party chatbots that are often used for automated interactions. With WhatsApp Flows, businesses can create optimized automation flows for a wide range of tasks, such as seat selection, meal ordering, and appointment booking.

Although WhatsApp Flows has been announced, it is still in the process of being rolled out, and many businesses have yet to implement it. As a result, its functionality remains largely unexplored. However, based on existing automation tools, we can speculate on how WhatsApp Flows might work.

Typically, automation tools follow a logical pattern that guides customers through specific destinations. For example, a clothing business using WhatsApp Flows may greet a customer and then offer them options for shopping based on gender and clothing style. As the customer makes choices, the flow narrows down the options and presents a catalog related to their preferences.

WhatsApp Flows has the potential to enable a wide range of tasks, including purchasing movie, bus, or flight tickets, booking appointments, answering specific queries, and more. However, until the feature is fully rolled out and implemented businesses, it is difficult to determine its exact capabilities and functionalities.

In conclusion, WhatsApp Flows is an exciting addition to WhatsApp Business, providing businesses with an in-chat automation tool to enhance customer experiences. Although its full potential is yet to be unveiled, this feature has the potential to revolutionize how businesses interact with their customers.

Sources:

– Meta (formerly Facebook) Blog: [Insert URL]

– Conversations Event: [Insert URL]