WhatsApp is Testing an iPad-Optimized Version of its iOS App

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is reportedly testing a version of its iOS app that is optimized for Apple iPad. The beta app, which can be installed via the TestFlight app, is currently available to all beta testers. To set up WhatsApp on your iPad, you will need to have the beta iOS version of the app installed on your iPhone and iPad. Once this is done, you can link your device scanning a QR code.

By linking your iPad with your iPhone, you will be able to use WhatsApp on your iPad independently, without needing your phone to be connected to the internet. This is a significant convenience for those who work on their tablets. Additionally, messages and calls are still protected with end-to-end encryption when using the companion mode.

However, since the companion mode is still in beta, some features may not work properly, such as the ability to view and post status updates and functionality related to live location. WhatsApp plans to address these issues with bug fixes and improvements in a future update of the app.

As of now, there is no specific release date for the availability of the WhatsApp for iPad app on the App Store. Users will need to wait for further updates from WhatsApp regarding its official launch.

Source: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging platform owned Meta (formerly Facebook)

– TestFlight: An app testing platform for iOS developers

– Beta testers: Individuals who test software applications before they are released to the general public

