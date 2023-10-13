New Interface with Revamped Design and Features Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing a redesigned interface on Android, bringing a fresh look to the popular messaging app. The new design aligns with Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines and improves the appearance of the dark theme. One of the notable changes is the replacement of the iconic green-colored top bar with a white top bar, both in the main chat list and inside individual chats.

As part of the latest beta update, WhatsApp has introduced new ‘outline’ icons for various buttons, such as voice and video calls and the camera icon. These outline icons provide a sleeker and more modern feel to the app. The app’s overall color scheme has also been tweaked, making the green accent brighter, especially in the dark mode.

The revamped interface has been released on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12. Testers who install this beta version will notice the new design elements, including the white top bar with green WhatsApp text. When the dark theme is enabled, the top bar turns black and the text is displayed in white.

While this new interface has been rolled out for Android, WhatsApp is also working on updating the color palette and introducing outline icons on its iOS app. The iOS beta version, however, does not currently display a green-colored top bar.

In addition to the design changes, WhatsApp is expected to introduce new chat filters like All, Unread, Contacts, and Groups. These filters will make it easier for users to manage multiple chats efficiently. These features, along with the redesigned interface, are expected to be released to stable channel users in the coming months.

