WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Pinning Messages to the Top of Conversations

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users to pin individual messages to the top of their conversations. Previously, users could only pin entire conversations. The new feature aims to make it easier for users to find important information without having to scroll through lengthy chat histories.

To pin a message, users simply need to follow a few simple steps. First, they need to open the conversation and select the message they want to pin holding their finger on it until a pop-up screen appears. Then, they need to select “More” from the menu and choose “Pin.” WhatsApp gives users the option to choose how long the pin should last, with options of 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Once pinned, the message will appear at the top of the screen, making it easily accessible.

It’s worth noting that WhatsApp only allows for one pinned message per conversation. If users try to pin a second message, they will be prompted to either replace the existing pin or cancel the action.

This new feature is available on both iOS and Android devices. While the steps may look slightly different depending on the device, the process is generally the same.

WhatsApp continues to introduce new features to enhance user experience. It is important for users to stay updated on these features to make the most out of the messaging app. In addition to message pinning, WhatsApp offers other features such as sharing live locations, editing messages, and locking the app with Face ID.

With the new pinning messages feature, WhatsApp users can easily keep track of important information within their conversations, saving them valuable time and effort in searching for specific messages.