WhatsApp Introduces Multiple Account Feature for Android Users: Here’s How it Works

WhatsApp has recently announced that it will be rolling out a new feature which allows users to have multiple accounts on the same device. This feature is particularly useful for individuals who do not want to carry two phones for separate accounts, such as work and personal chats.

The support for multiple accounts on WhatsApp will require another phone and a SIM card active on the second number to work. However, for those using phones that accept eSIM, such as premium Android devices, it is possible to activate the second number on the same device instead of carrying two phones.

The ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time eliminates the need to continuously log out and log in with different accounts. This feature will be of great convenience for users who frequently switch between work-related and personal conversations.

To activate dual phone numbers for WhatsApp on the same device, users simply need to follow a few steps. First, open WhatsApp on your Android phone and click on the three-dot menu. Then, tap on Settings and click on the drop-down arrow next to your profile name. From there, you can add another mobile number to your WhatsApp account and follow the steps to verify the number and start using the second number on the same WhatsApp account.

While WhatsApp has not shared the specific app version on Android that will support this feature, it has been tested on the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.21.12. Users can expect the public release to include the same version.

In conclusion, the introduction of the multiple account feature on WhatsApp for Android users provides greater flexibility and convenience. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who need to manage separate work and personal accounts on one device.

Source: News18 Tech

Definitions:

1. Dual-SIM: A dual-SIM phone is a device that can hold and use two SIM cards simultaneously.

2. eSIM: An eSIM, also known as an embedded SIM, is a SIM card that is built into a device and does not require a physical card to be inserted. It allows users to switch between mobile carriers without the need to physically change SIM cards.

