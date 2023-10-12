Meta Accused of Inciting Communal Hatred in India, Congress Writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that Meta (formerly Facebook) is guilty of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India. Kharge cites recent reports the Washington Post that expose the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the ruling BJP government.

The article highlights how WhatsApp groups are used BJP members and supporters to spread communally divisive propaganda. Kharge emphasizes that the Washington Post investigations clearly show that Meta is culpable in promoting social unrest in India.

Furthermore, Kharge claims to have data that demonstrates algorithmic bias on Meta’s platforms, with the suppression of Opposition leaders’ content and the promotion of ruling party content. He warns Meta that its partisanship towards a particular political formation will not be taken lightly the INDIA alliance.

In his letter, Kharge urges Meta to consider these facts seriously, especially in light of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and ensure that its operations in India remain neutral. He also calls on Meta to prevent its social media sites from being used to cause social unrest or distort India’s democratic ideals.

It is worth mentioning that Kharge wrote the letter on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, highlighting Gandhi’s legacy as a champion of non-violence and social harmony.

This development comes amidst growing concerns about the role of social media platforms in spreading misinformation and fanning communal tensions. The Congress party’s letter to Mark Zuckerberg raises important questions about the responsibility of tech companies in ensuring the integrity of their platforms. It remains to be seen how Meta will respond to these allegations and address the concerns raised the Congress party.

