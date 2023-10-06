The Lucrative Market for Zero-Day Exploits on iOS and Android Devices

The increased value of hacking techniques can be attributed to the advancements in security measures and mitigations, which have made hacking iOS and Android smartphones a costly pursuit. A recent report reveals that a Russian firm specializing in zero-day vulnerabilities is willing to pay a $20 million bounty for chains of bugs that can remotely compromise these devices. However, the scarcity of researchers willing to work with Russian entities amidst the Ukraine crisis has also contributed to the high price offered the firm.

The global market for these vulnerabilities has also seen a significant rise in prices. Leaked documents indicate that a zero-day exploit that allows a hacker to compromise a target’s WhatsApp on an Android device and gain access to message content can fetch prices ranging from $1.7 million to $8 million. WhatsApp has long been a prime target for government-backed hackers, especially those exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities.

WhatsApp holds particular value as a target because many people, including government officials, use it as a secure communication channel. Hackers, often affiliated with intelligence or law enforcement agencies, may seek access to a target’s WhatsApp conversations without compromising the entire device. Additionally, exploits limited to WhatsApp can serve as components in a chain of attacks aimed at further compromising the target’s device.

This surge in the value of hacking techniques and the lucrative market for zero-day exploits highlights the growing importance of robust security measures for smartphones. It underscores the need for constant vigilance and the development of effective mitigations to protect against potential attacks. As technology continues to advance, so too do the strategies and tactics employed hackers, making it crucial for developers and users to stay updated and proactive in securing their devices.

Definitions:

– Zero-day vulnerabilities: Flaws in software that are unknown to the developer.

– iOS: The operating system used on Apple devices.

– Android: The operating system used on many smartphone devices.

Sources:

– The original source article was not provided.

– TechCrunch: Leaked documents reveal prices for zero-day exploits targeting WhatsApp.