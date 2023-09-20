WhatsApp Expands Payments Service in India to Facilitate Business Transactions

WhatsApp has announced the expansion of its payments service in India, allowing people to make direct payments for purchases through the chat feature. Users will have the option to use UPI apps, including rival digital payment options, as well as credit and debit cards. WhatsApp is collaborating with partners Razorpay and PayU to simplify the payment process for businesses in India’s thriving commerce market. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, praised India for being at the forefront of embracing messaging for business interactions.

The new features introduced WhatsApp aim to enhance the efficiency of transactions between businesses and customers. These features include WhatsApp Flows, which enables businesses to create customized in-chat experiences for customers, such as booking appointments, placing orders, and checking in for flights. With this new feature, businesses can design rich and customizable experiences for their customers without the need for them to leave the chat thread.

In addition to the payments expansion, WhatsApp also announced the expansion of Meta Verified to businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This allows businesses to subscribe for a fee and receive a verified badge, account support, impersonation protection, and premium features that enhance their online presence and streamline customer interactions.

According to Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India’s Vice President, WhatsApp has become a thriving platform for businesses in India. Many entrepreneurs rely on WhatsApp as their primary means of conducting business, serving as their website, digital storefront, and source of livelihood. As a commitment to supporting the success of these businesses, WhatsApp plans to upskill and digitally train ten million traders across India in eleven different languages over the next three years.

By expanding its payments service and introducing new features for businesses, WhatsApp aims to further contribute to India’s growing commerce market and strengthen its position as a key platform for business interactions.

