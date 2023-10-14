WhatsApp is Testing a New Security Feature to Protect User Location and IP Address During Calls

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature called “Location and IP Address Protection in Calls” that aims to prevent third parties from accessing user location and IP address during calls. This security measure is being tested in the beta versions of the Android and iOS applications.

The feature, discovered WABetaInfo, is located in the Advanced section of the app’s privacy settings. Users can activate this option to protect their location and IP address from malicious actors attempting to interfere in their communications through random calls, which have become a common form of attack.

Once activated, this feature makes it considerably more difficult for third parties to determine the user’s location while on a call. This is made possible securely routing calls through WhatsApp servers. However, enabling this tool may impact call quality due to the processes of encryption and routing involved.

Although this feature is currently in beta testing, there has been no official announcement regarding its release in the stable version of WhatsApp. It may take some time before it becomes available to all users.

This development comes after the inclusion of a privacy function that allows users to block calls from unknown individuals on WhatsApp, preventing accounts that are not saved in their contacts from communicating with them.

In addition to protecting location and IP address, WhatsApp also offers the option to mute calls from unknown numbers. To activate this feature, users can follow these steps: Open WhatsApp, go to Settings, select Privacy, navigate to the Calls section, and toggle on the option to mute calls from unknown numbers.

By enabling this option, users will no longer receive notifications from unknown individuals when they are being called. However, it is still possible for unknown individuals to make voice and video calls, which will appear in the call history tab.

WhatsApp’s efforts to reinforce security on the platform not only include protecting user information but also providing tools to prevent unwanted communication. Users now have the ability to generate a call or video call link similar to Zoom and Google Meet, eliminating the need for external applications.

To create a call or video call link on WhatsApp, users simply need to go to the Calls section, select the option to create a call link, choose the type of call (audio or video), click on copy link, and then share it via WhatsApp or any other application.

