New Feature Allows Voice Chats in WhatsApp Group Chats

WhatsApp, the leading instant messaging channel with 2 billion users worldwide, has introduced a new feature that allows voice chats in group conversations. Unlike previous call functionalities, this new feature requires participants to receive a notification before joining the chat. Users no longer have to initiate a group call that can be disruptive; instead, they can simply tap a button to join the conversation.

With this update, users can enjoy the benefits of real-time voice communication while still being able to send text messages within the group chat. The new feature supports group conversations with 33 to 128 participants, adding to the convenience and scalability of WhatsApp group chats.

To use this new feature, users need to have the latest update of WhatsApp. Once the update is installed, they can open the group chat they want to initiate a voice chat in and tap the wave-shaped icon in the top right corner of the screen. From there, they can select “Start Voice Chat” to begin the audio conversation. Participants who are not in the voice chat can still see the profiles of those who are participating, creating transparency and ease of communication.

The voice chat will automatically end when all participants have left the session or if no one joins within 60 minutes. This new feature showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously enhance its platform and provide users with versatile communication tools.

With its large user base, WhatsApp’s new voice chat feature is expected to further strengthen its position as the go-to platform for instant messaging and group communication. By seamlessly integrating voice and text capabilities, WhatsApp continues to evolve as a multi-functional communication tool for users around the world.