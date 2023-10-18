WhatsApp Introduces One-Time Play Voice Notes for Increased Privacy

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature in its beta versions that allows users to send voice notes that can only be played once, adding an extra layer of privacy. This feature is available for both Android and iOS beta versions.

The new feature can be seen in the screenshot provided, where there is a new “play once” icon in the chat bar that shows the progress of the voice note. When clicked, the voice note is sent in a way that it can only be played once, disabling the ability for the sender to listen to it again. This minimizes the chances of third parties being able to listen to private voice notes.

This feature adds another level of privacy control when sharing voice notes, as previously they could be shared and forwarded to others. With the introduction of this feature, there are now fewer risks of this happening. It has been confirmed that recipients will not be able to share these voice notes.

Currently, this feature is only available for a small group of users subscribed to WhatsApp’s beta program, but it is expected to roll out to the rest of the users in the coming days.

To join the beta program on Android, users can sign up through Google Play, while iOS users can do so through the TestFlight app. It is worth noting that spots in the WhatsApp beta program are highly sought after, so it may not be available immediately.

Sources: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– Beta versions: Pre-release versions of software that are made available to a limited group of users for testing purposes.

– Voice notes: Audio recordings sent through messaging apps.

– Privacy: The state of being free from unauthorized intrusion or disclosure of personal information.

