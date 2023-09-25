WhatsApp is Developing a Controversial Feature that Users Have Been Waiting For

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, is known for its emphasis on security and constant innovation. Now, the developers are working on a new tool that could potentially change privacy forever. The feature in question is the addition of a third blue tick, aimed at revealing one of the biggest mysteries for users.

While there are some accounts that have voiced their complaints, many users are demanding this new tool. The first two ticks indicate whether the recipient has received and read the message, but the third tick brings a new option. This feature would allow users to know if the recipient has taken a screenshot of the chat or the content that was sent to them.

The purpose of this feature is to provide users with more information about their messages and the content they send. The third tick would indicate that the recipient has captured the chat and saved it to their image gallery. Some argue that this new tool could serve as evidence in certain situations, while others are concerned about the invasion of privacy.

It is unclear whether users will have the option to disable the third blue tick, as they currently can with the first two. Furthermore, this feature is said to apply to group conversations as well. This way, all the participants in a large chat will be alerted if a screenshot is taken. The aim is to ensure security and privacy, as well as to alert users to the possibility of their messages being shared with others.

WhatsApp has not yet made an official announcement regarding this feature, as it is still in development and has not even entered the beta testing phase. There are many questions surrounding its implementation, such as consent, mandatory installation, and how to disable it. The debate revolves around the potential impact on privacy and the dynamics of interaction on the platform.

Despite the controversies and uncertainties, this new feature is highly anticipated the millions of users of the world’s most popular messaging app. It is worth noting that WhatsApp has also been under scrutiny the European Union for its competitive practices, which has led to the requirement for Meta to allow messages to be sent and received from other similar platforms like Telegram.

Source: Then24 (via anonymous source)