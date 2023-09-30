How to Handle Unrecognized WhatsApp Contacts

Have you ever come across a contact on WhatsApp that you don’t recognize? As our contact lists grow and change over time, it’s not uncommon to encounter unfamiliar names. This can be particularly problematic if we haven’t set privacy restrictions in our app settings, as we may be sharing personal information with people we don’t know or remember adding.

In such cases, it is recommended to delete the contact, as it may no longer belong to the person you initially communicated with due to a change of number. If you want to prevent your data from being exposed to third parties, it’s best to remove these unrecognized accounts. Here are the steps to follow:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device, ensuring that you are using the latest version of the app to access all features. On the main screen of WhatsApp, tap on “Chats” at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to your list of conversations. Scroll through the list and find the name of the contact who has changed their phone number. You may see their old name instead of the new number. Tap on the conversation with the contact whose number has changed. Within the conversation, tap on the contact’s name at the top of the screen. This will take you to their contact profile. Now, select the pencil icon or “Edit” to modify the contact information. Then, delete the old phone number and save the changes. If you have the new phone number of the contact, you can add it as a new contact to your address book and assign the correct name.

By following these steps, you will have successfully removed the old phone number from your WhatsApp contacts. Your account will now reflect the most updated information of your contacts, and you will avoid confusion if the number has been recycled.

Source: DEPOR