New WhatsApp Feature Allows Email Login Authentication

WhatsApp has recently started rolling out the login authentication via email feature for its beta version, providing users with an alternative way to validate their access without relying on SMS verification. The official release of this tool could be just around the corner as it becomes available on the WhatsApp beta for Android.

The development of email login authentication on WhatsApp was first revealed back in September when the functionality was unearthed in the beta version of the app. Although it wasn’t accessible for testing at that time due to being in the early stages of creation, it has now been made available to WhatsApp beta users.

To activate the email login authentication, WhatsApp beta participants can navigate to the Account menu within the app’s settings (accessed through the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the screen). However, it’s important to note that this type of authentication will remain optional, allowing users to continue validating their login via SMS as the default method.

When opting for email login authentication, WhatsApp will automatically authenticate the email if it is the same one used for backup purposes on Google Drive. However, for logging in on another device, the user will still need to input the code sent to their email; login cannot be solely based on the email itself.

Rest assured, the email used the user will not be displayed to other contacts, and WhatsApp will continue to prohibit contact searching through email, thereby preventing spammers from obtaining your phone number.

By choosing this new login validation method on WhatsApp, users will likely experience greater convenience when accessing their accounts on different devices. This is particularly helpful for those who have encountered situations where they did not receive the authentication code via SMS.

The official release of this new feature could be just around the corner since WhatsApp typically takes no longer than a few weeks to roll out a feature after it becomes available on the beta version. The next step will be to release email login authentication for the beta version on iOS.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I activate email login authentication on WhatsApp?

To activate email login authentication, you need to access the Account menu within the app’s settings (accessible through the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the screen) and enable the feature. However, please note that this feature is currently only available on the beta version of WhatsApp.

2. Can I still use SMS verification to log in to WhatsApp?

Yes, SMS verification will remain the default method for validating your login on WhatsApp. Email login authentication is an additional option that users can choose to enable or disable based on their preferences.

3. Will my email be visible to others or searchable contacts on WhatsApp?

No, the email you use for login authentication will not be visible to your contacts. WhatsApp also does not allow contact searching through email to ensure the privacy and security of its users.

4. When will email login authentication be available for iOS beta users?

There is no confirmed timeline for when email login authentication will be released for WhatsApp beta on iOS. The feature is currently available for beta testing on Android, and the next step will be to make it available for iOS users.