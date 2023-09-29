WhatsApp is working on new tools for app updates

WhatsApp is developing a new internal tool for the app’s updates tab that aims to make it easier for users to search for channels and story publications from their saved contacts. Currently, users must perform two taps to access the channel search, but with the new tool, this process will be easier and more accessible. The WhatsApp team is working on the development of the feature, but there is no release date yet, according to WABetaInfo.

Another new feature being prepared the app is the option to automatically delete media sent channels. This will improve user experience avoiding unnecessary consumption of device storage.

WhatsApp channels were announced in June and were launched in Brazil in September. These channels allow for mass communication, where only the administrator can send messages and anyone can follow the communications. While this feature has similarities with one present in Telegram, there are some differences between the two apps.

In addition to WhatsApp, Olhar Digital has also launched channels on Telegram to provide quality information and technology updates directly to users’ mobile devices. To join the Olhar Digital channels on WhatsApp, users simply need to follow the website on WhatsApp and activate the notifications to stay updated on the latest technology news. It’s important to note that all the content on Olhar Digital’s channel is free.

Overall, these new tools and features being developed WhatsApp will enhance the user experience and improve communication and interaction within the app. Users can look forward to easier search functionality for channels and the ability to automatically delete media sent channels, which will save storage space on their devices.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: a messaging app that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share media files.

– Channels: a feature in WhatsApp that allows for mass communication where only the administrator can send messages.

Sources:

– [Source article] (No URL provided)