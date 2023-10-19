WhatsApp will allow users to have two accounts on one device

WhatsApp, when it first launched in 2009, was seen as a cheap alternative to SMS. Instead of paying per text message through providers, users could send and receive unlimited messages for free. However, the company later started charging annual fees of less than one euro, which caused some backlash. Eventually, the parent company Meta made the chat app free again.

Since then, WhatsApp has evolved into a universal communication tool for many people. Private messaging is just one aspect, as users also utilize it for group chats to plan events, exchange information with neighbors, and discuss work-related matters.

In terms of using WhatsApp on multiple devices, users were previously limited to a maximum of four devices per account. If someone wanted to separate their personal and professional use, they had to find workarounds. For example, Samsung smartphones had a feature called “Dual Messenger,” which allowed the simultaneous operation of two WhatsApp apps. Another option was to install WhatsApp Business alongside the regular app and set up a second account.

However, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Meta plans to enable the parallel use of two WhatsApp accounts on the same device. This means users won’t have to log out and carry two phones or worry about sending messages from the wrong account. It remains unclear how many people actually carry two smartphones to use different WhatsApp accounts.

Meta will require users to have a separate phone number for each account. This means the feature to use two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously will require a dual SIM smartphone. These devices can accommodate two physical SIM cards or a combination of physical SIM cards and eSIMs. Many modern smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 8 and the iPhone 15 series, support this functionality. However, users may incur additional costs for a second phone number.

Once these requirements are met, users can go to the WhatsApp settings, tap on the arrow next to their name, and select “Add Account.” Privacy and notification settings can be customized separately for each account.

