New Update Allows One-Time View Photos and Videos on WhatsApp for Computers

WhatsApp is once again bringing back the much-anticipated feature of one-time view photos and videos to its desktop versions. The functionality will be available on the WhatsApp Web version as well as the Windows and Mac applications.

At the time of writing, this feature was already available in the 2.2345.6.0 version of WhatsApp for Windows. However, a test conducted our team found that the functionality had not yet arrived on the Mac application, which was running the latest version 23.23.82 (537947205).

To send a one-time view photo or video on WhatsApp for computers, simply click on the small “1” icon located in the right corner of the caption field. This feature works the same way as it does on mobile devices.

One major difference with the computer version is that it only supports sending photos and videos that disappear after one view. On mobile devices, users can both send and receive this type of media.

Regardless of whether the one-time view image is sent from a mobile device or computer, the same rule applies: recipients are unable to take screenshots or save the media on their devices.

