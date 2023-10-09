WhatsApp to Introduce Custom Passwords for Locked Chats to Enhance Privacy

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to create custom passwords, known as “secret codes,” for their locked chat folders. This feature is aimed at enhancing the security and accessibility of protected conversations on the platform.

According to reports, WhatsApp is working on a new page where users can generate a secret code for their locked chats. This secret code will serve as a password to access protected conversations. Users can also search for locked chats entering the secret code into the app’s search bar, making it easier to locate and access these conversations.

Configuring a secret code will also enable users to lock chats on companion devices, ensuring the overall security of their conversations.

WhatsApp advises users to choose a word or a simple emoji as their secret code for quick access. The platform is also working on a feature that will allow users to synchronize chat locks across all linked devices, providing a seamless and consistent user experience.

While the secret code creation feature is still under development, it is expected to be included in a future update of the WhatsApp app.

These updates indicate WhatsApp’s commitment to improving the security, accessibility, and compliance aspects of its messaging platform, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience.

(Source: IANS)

Definitions:

– Secret code: Custom password used to access locked chat folders.

– Companion devices: Other devices linked to the user’s WhatsApp account.

– Synchronize: To coordinate or make consistent across multiple devices or platforms.

