WhatsApp Introduces Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature called “View Once” that allows users to send voice messages that automatically disappear after they have been listened to. This feature, similar to the “View Once” functionality for images and videos introduced two years ago, aims to enhance privacy on the messaging platform.

Previously, voice messages would stay on the recipient’s device indefinitely, without the possibility of forwarding or saving them without the sender’s knowledge. With the introduction of the “View Once” functionality for voice messages, users can now send time-limited audio messages that are marked with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

WhatsApp highlighted the added layer of security the feature provides, enabling users to share sensitive information, such as credit card details or surprises, with greater peace of mind. When users activate the “View Once” setting for a voice message, it will display a grey circle with a “1” in the message bubble, indicating that the audio can be listened to only once.

To send a single-time voice note, users need to tap the “1” icon on the right of the waveform while recording the audio message. It is important to enable this setting before sending the message to ensure its self-destruction upon playback.

The “View Once” feature is currently being rolled out to both iOS and Android users, further expanding the privacy options on WhatsApp. This feature is likely to encourage more users to rely on voice messaging as an alternative to text or video calls.

[Original Source: Indiatimes.com]