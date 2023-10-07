WhatsApp Beta Update Introduces Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is working on a new feature that provides an additional layer of security for locked chats. This feature allows users to set a secret code for their protected conversations, separate from the main phone password. It offers users greater control over the privacy of their chats, even in the event of someone gaining access to their phone.

With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.8 update, users can see that the app is actively developing new ways to access this section. A screenshot reveals that WhatsApp plans to introduce a feature that lets users configure a secret code for their locked chats. This development comes after a previous hint WhatsApp in a blog post, suggesting a custom password feature for locked chats.

The secret code feature for locked chats is still under development and is expected to be available in a future update of the app. This feature will list locked chats separately and can only be accessed through the phone’s PIN or biometric authentication, adding another layer of security to private conversations.

In addition to the secret code feature, WhatsApp is also introducing a search feature for the Updates tab. This search button, available in the top app bar, simplifies the process of finding status updates, followed channels, and verified channels. Users can now easily search for specific status updates and channels within the application.

These new features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing privacy options for its users. The secret code feature will provide an extra level of protection for locked chats, ensuring that conversations remain secure and private.

Sources: [WABetaInfo, Google Play Store]