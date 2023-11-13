WhatsApp Enhances Call Security with New Features to Safeguard User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is taking a step forward in enhancing users’ privacy launching two new features that improve the security of its call feature. These additions allow users to hide their location during calls and block calls from unknown numbers, providing an extra layer of protection.

The first feature introduced WhatsApp, known as “Silence Unknown Callers”, enables users to block calls from unknown numbers. By going into the privacy settings under the “Calls” section, users can simply toggle this feature on or off. Activating it will prevent calls from unknown numbers from ringing, eliminating unwanted interruptions caused unsolicited calls. Furthermore, this feature offers protection against potential cyber threats, such as social engineering and malware attacks, related to malicious calls.

In a recent blog post, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, emphasized the importance of this new feature. It explained that the numerous protocols used in calling software increase the potential attack surface, allowing hackers to exploit unpatched vulnerabilities for malicious purposes. The “Silence Unknown Callers” feature not only silences incoming calls from unknown numbers, but it alsopasses the regular call flow, employing a specialized protocol to deliver silenced call notifications to recipients. This safeguards the recipient device from attacker-controlled data and prevents potential bug exploits.

Building on this success, WhatsApp has also introduced a feature that allows users to hide their location during a call. This functionality works relaying calls via WhatsApp servers, ensuring the users’ IP addresses remain concealed without compromising the app’s end-to-end encryption. While similar call relay features already exist in other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram, this addition provides another compelling reason for privacy-conscious WhatsApp users to continue using the app.

Overall, these new features emphasize WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and security. By continuously enhancing call security and offering additional privacy options, the messaging app aims to provide a safe and trustworthy communication platform for its millions of users worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature in WhatsApp?

The “Silence Unknown Callers” feature in WhatsApp allows users to block calls from unknown numbers, preventing them from ringing and avoiding unwanted interruptions.

How does the location hiding feature work in WhatsApp calls?

The location hiding feature in WhatsApp calls relays calls through WhatsApp servers, ensuring that users’ IP addresses remain hidden while maintaining the app’s end-to-end encryption.

Are these features exclusive to WhatsApp?

No, features similar to call relays and call blocking are already available in other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram. However, their addition in WhatsApp provides another compelling reason for privacy-conscious users to continue using the app.

