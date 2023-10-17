WhatsApp Introduces Passwordless Login for Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta Platforms Inc., has launched a new passwordless login system for Android users. This move is a departure from the less secure SMS-based two-factor authentication that was previously used.

The new feature allows Android users to use their device’s face, fingerprint, or pin security to unlock and access the WhatsApp app. It has been tested on the app’s beta channel and will be rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks. However, it is unclear if this feature will be available for iOS users.

The introduction of the passwordless passkey system is a step towards eliminating the need for memorizable passwords, which are vulnerable to theft during data breaches or phishing attempts. Passkeys replace traditional passwords with device-specific authentication techniques. Two unique keys are generated when a passkey is established: one is stored the account service provider and the other is kept on the user’s device.

Other tech giants like Apple and Google, as well as password managers such as 1Password and Dashlane, already support passkeys. WhatsApp’s initiative is expected to enhance security and convenience for its user base of over 2 billion people.

Passwordless login systems are becoming a trend in the tech industry, as companies aim to improve user security. The introduction of passkeys WhatsApp is a significant step in this direction, reducing the risk of password theft and providing a more convenient login experience for users. It remains to be seen how this feature will be received Android users and if it will be extended to iOS users.

Overall, this move WhatsApp sets a positive precedent for other messaging apps and further emphasizes the shift towards passwordless authentication.

