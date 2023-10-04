How to Link Your WhatsApp Account to Your Computer

WhatsApp has become the most popular instant messaging app, with over 2 billion active users worldwide. Every day, more than 100 billion messages are sent on WhatsApp, making it the king of communication apps. While many people use WhatsApp on their Android or iPhone, sometimes it’s necessary to open it on a computer for messaging, file downloads, document sending, and other activities.

WhatsApp Web is an extension of the WhatsApp application that allows you to use the app through a web browser on your computer. With WhatsApp Web, you can send and receive messages, as well as access other functions like sending images, videos, and files from your computer.

The traditional method to use WhatsApp Web involves the following steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp Web website on your browser.

2. Open the WhatsApp application on your phone and go to the settings.

3. Click on “Linked Devices” and scan the QR code displayed on your computer.

Once the messages load, you’re ready to use WhatsApp on your computer. It’s important to note that WhatsApp Web relies on your phone’s internet connection, as it uses your phone to send and receive messages. Your phone needs to be connected to the internet and have sufficient battery for WhatsApp Web to work properly.

WhatsApp Web is a convenient way to use WhatsApp from your computer, especially if you’re working at your desktop and prefer not to constantly check your phone for messages.

The new method to link WhatsApp to your computer involves the following steps:

1. Open WhatsApp Web on your computer or laptop.

2. Click on “Link with Phone Number.”

3. Enter your country and phone number correctly.

4. Click on “Next” and a QR code will appear.

5. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone, click on the three dots, and go to “Linked Devices” and “Link a Device.”

6. Authenticate with your fingerprint if necessary, and the camera will be enabled default.

7. Underneath, select the option “Link with Phone Number.”

Finally, enter the code on your phone, and you’ll be automatically logged in to WhatsApp Web.

Here are some facts you may not know about WhatsApp:

1. Humble Origins: WhatsApp was founded Jan Koum and Brian Acton, two former employees of Yahoo!. Koum’s personal experience of poverty influenced the creation of WhatsApp, which focused on privacy and affordable communication for all.

2. Facebook Acquisition: In 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for a staggering $19 billion, one of the biggest technology acquisitions in history. Despite the acquisition, WhatsApp has remained committed to privacy and has operated independently.

3. Offline Messaging: WhatsApp allows you to send messages even when you’re offline. When you send a message without an internet connection, it gets stored on the device and automatically sent when you reconnect.

4. Busiest Day: New Year’s Day is the busiest day on WhatsApp. Millions of people worldwide send messages of greetings and well-wishes to friends and family on this date.

