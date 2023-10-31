WhatsApp Updates: The Impact on Older Smartphones Explained

WhatsApp is constantly evolving, providing updates, enhancements, and new features to better serve its over 2 billion users. However, starting from November 1st, many Android and iOS smartphones will no longer be supported, leaving users without access to the app. This may come as a shock to some, especially if you own a smartphone that does not meet the necessary requirements.

Why will WhatsApp no longer be available on certain smartphones?

The world’s most popular messaging app will no longer be compatible with a number of smartphones because they run on outdated operating systems. As a result, WhatsApp will be unable to update and function properly on these devices.

Which smartphones will be affected?

Unfortunately, the following smartphones will no longer have access to WhatsApp starting from November 1, 2023:

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7 II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

What can you do to continue using WhatsApp on your smartphone?

To ensure you can still use WhatsApp on your mobile device, check if there are any pending updates. If there is, proceed with the update to continue accessing the app and your conversations as usual.

For Android users, navigate to “Settings,” then “System,” and finally “Software Updates.” If your smartphone is running on Android 4.1 or previous versions, you will not be able to use WhatsApp.

If you own an iPhone, go to “Settings,” then “General,” and select “Software Update” to check for a newer iOS version. If your device is still on iOS 11 or older, WhatsApp will not be supported.

Stay updated to avoid any disruption in your WhatsApp usage and ensure you can continue enjoying seamless communication with your friends and family.

