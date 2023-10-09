WhatsApp Allows Users to Pin Messages, Inspired Telegram

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, is once again taking inspiration from its competitor Telegram. The latest feature to be implemented is the ability to pin messages within chats. This functionality has started rolling out to some users of the beta version of the app, but it may take some time before it becomes available to all users.

Previously, WhatsApp only allowed users to pin entire chats, so that conversations of interest would appear at the top of the app. However, with this new feature, users can now pin specific messages within a chat. It’s as simple as selecting the desired message and tapping on the Pin option, causing it to appear at the top of the chat. This can be particularly useful when trying to highlight important information or reminders, such as meeting locations, images, or links.

One notable difference between WhatsApp and Telegram is the ability to set a duration for the pinned message. WhatsApp offers three options: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. While users cannot set a custom duration, they do have the flexibility to remove the pinned message at any time.

In addition to the message pinning feature, WhatsApp is also working on updating the design for the content sharing sheet. However, it is unclear when these changes will be widely available to users.

By taking inspiration from Telegram, WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce new features that enhance the user experience. Although the deployment of these features may take time, they are likely to be well received WhatsApp’s vast user base.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– WhatsApp

Image sources:

– WABetaInfo

– WhatsApp

– Ravi Sharma

– Mourizal Zativa

– Asterfolio