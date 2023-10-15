WhatsApp Implements Changes, Users Face Consequences

WhatsApp has recently made a series of changes that have raised concerns among users. In order to maintain the integrity and security of the messaging platform, the company is taking action against certain behaviors that violate their terms of service.

One major issue is the use of modified applications such as “WhatsApp Plus,” “Fouad WhatsApp,” or “GB WhatsApp.” Using these unauthorized versions can result in the suspension or termination of your account WhatsApp.

Another common offense is the spreading of fake promotions. These messages, typically sent cybercriminals, attempt to deceive users into believing they have won a prize or cash reward. The goal is to trick users into following a series of steps, including downloading an application that may contain dangerous malware.

Furthermore, sharing misinformation that causes chaos, paranoia, or even threats can also lead to sanctions. If other users report a misleading message you have sent, you may face temporary or permanent consequences.

However, not all changes implemented WhatsApp are negative. One useful feature is the green dot that appears next to a conversation. This dot indicates that you have marked the conversation as “unread.” It allows you to easily keep track of important messages that you may have opened but not fully paid attention to.

To activate this feature, simply press and hold a chat or multiple chats. Then tap on the three dots in the top corner and select the “Mark as Unread” option. If you change your mind and want to remove the green dot, you can easily do so entering the conversation and it will disappear.

It is important to be aware of these changes and follow the guidelines set WhatsApp to ensure a safe and enjoyable user experience.

Sources: WhatsApp, author’s knowledge.