WhatsApp Trick: How to Know if Someone Read Your Message Despite Read Receipts Disabled

WhatsApp has a feature that allows users to know when a message has been received and read the other person through the blue double tick confirmation. However, this feature can be disabled, making it difficult to determine if the other person has read our messages. Fortunately, there is a trick that can help us find out.

By default, when a message is sent, a gray check mark appears to indicate that it has been successfully sent and received. The blue double tick confirmation is only activated when the recipient opens the chat and reads the message. This confirmation also includes the timestamp of when the message was received and read.

To disable the read receipts feature, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings. Find the Privacy section and access it. Disable the Read Receipts option.

However, disabling the read receipts feature also means that we won’t be able to see if others have read our messages. This is similar to when we disable the Last Seen feature.

Alternatively, there is another way to know if someone is reading our messages, even if they have disabled read receipts. This trick involves taking advantage of the fact that WhatsApp has not disabled the double tick confirmation for voice messages. To use this trick, follow these steps:

Make sure the other person is receiving your messages normally. You can check this sending a message and seeing if two gray check marks appear. Send a voice message that is relevant to the conversation. Wait for the person to listen to the voice message. When they do, the double gray tick will change to blue, indicating that it has been heard and that they are reading the messages.

By following these steps, you can determine if someone has read your messages, even if they have disabled the read receipts feature.

