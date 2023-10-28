The Growing Importance of WhatsApp and Chatbots in Brazilian Business Communication

A recent study commissioned Yalo, a conversational commerce platform, using data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), has revealed that WhatsApp is the primary communication channel for Brazilian companies. Between November 2022 and June 2023, 95% of companies utilized the messaging social network owned Meta.

The second most widely used messaging platform businesses is other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, followed proprietary applications. It was also found that consumers’ preferred channels of communication are WhatsApp (88%), social media (77%), and email (59%). As stated Meta, Brazil has approximately 197 million WhatsApp users. Additionally, a study conducted We Are Social agency found that about 93.4% of the Brazilian population has an account on Meta’s messaging app.

The research further indicates that the adoption of messaging apps is projected to grow around 30%, reaching $3.7 billion 2025. Erick Buzzi, General Manager of Yalo in Brazil, suggests that this data reinforces the need for companies to enhance their marketing, pre-sale, sale, and after-sale processes to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience.

In addition to messaging platforms, investment in B2B chatbots in Latin America is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 31% 2025. This growth is driven the increasing demand for business process automation solutions and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

Currently, conversational commerce through chatbots holds about 8% of the global e-commerce platform market, according to a Future Market Insights study. The analysis also predicts a growth rate of 15.6%, resulting in a revenue of $26.3 billion 2032. In Brazil, 92% of companies already collect customer data, with 75% utilizing chatbots. This highlights the growing importance of technology in businesses.

Erick Buzzi, General Manager of Yalo in Brazil, emphasizes that connectivity is already a structure where data connects people, things, applications, and processes anytime and anywhere. This model should be increasingly valued as a driver of agility and economic development.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which messaging platform is the most widely used Brazilian companies?

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is the primary communication channel for 95% of Brazilian companies.

2. What are the preferred communication channels for consumers in Brazil?

Consumers in Brazil prefer to communicate through WhatsApp (88%), social media platforms (77%), and email (59%).

3. How many WhatsApp users are there in Brazil?

Brazil has approximately 197 million WhatsApp users.

4. What is the projected growth of messaging apps 2025?

The adoption of messaging apps is expected to grow around 30%, reaching $3.7 billion 2025.

5. How much revenue is expected from chatbot adoption in Brazil?

The revenue from chatbot adoption in Brazil is projected to reach $26.3 billion 2032.

Sources:

– Yalo (https://www.yalo.com/)

– International Data Corporation (IDC) (https://www.idc.com/)

– Future Market Insights (https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/)