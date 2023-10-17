WhatsApp Adds Support for Google Passkeys to Enhance Account Security

WhatsApp has taken a significant step in its efforts to reinforce account security. The popular messaging client has confirmed that it has added support for Google Passkeys, which are access keys that use your biometric information to log in. Users can now use their face, fingerprint, or PIN to unlock their WhatsApp account.

The compatibility for passkeys was enabled a few weeks ago for beta users on Android and is now available for all users. This feature is useful for those who have enabled functions such as two-step verification or fingerprint lock. WhatsApp will use your passkey to access encrypted data or to log in if you forget your password.

Unlike other features for WhatsApp, the arrival of passkeys did not warrant a formal announcement. The company posted a small video on its X (Twitter) account to inform its users that it is now available.

At the time of writing, WhatsApp passkeys are not enabled in the latest version of the Android client (2.23.20.76). It is unknown whether the company will release an update on Google Play or enable the feature through a server, as is the case with other Meta applications.

To configure passkeys in WhatsApp, you need to first activate them from your Google account. To do this, you need to go to this link, click the blue “Get passkeys” button, and follow the on-screen instructions. Once done, simply open WhatsApp on your Android device.

To create a passkey in WhatsApp, go to the Settings menu and select Account. In this section, you will find an option called Passkeys, which will help you generate a unique key for the application. WhatsApp allows you to use screen lock as the encryption key to access your personal data, including your passkeys.

Passkeys are currently only available on WhatsApp for Android, and there are no details on when it will be enabled on iOS. It is worth noting that WhatsApp is not the only application with support for Google Passkeys.

1Password, the password management app, has compiled a list of apps and services that are compatible with this security feature. Among them are PayPal, eBay, TikTok, Safari, WordPress, and NVIDIA, among others. If you use any of them and have not configured your passkeys, now is the perfect time to do so.

Passkeys are more secure than traditional passwords and SMS-based two-step verification services. The feature works on any FIDO alliance device, which includes Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other manufacturers.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]