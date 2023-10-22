WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Older Android Devices

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has announced that it will no longer support a number of Android devices running on operating systems older than Android 5.0, starting from October 24, 2023. This decision is part of WhatsApp’s routine policy to stop support for older devices when they release updates to their features and system interface.

According to WhatsApp, this policy is reviewed annually, taking into consideration the declining number of users who are using older devices and software. The company explains that these devices may no longer receive the latest security updates or have the necessary features to run WhatsApp.

In this particular instance, WhatsApp will be discontinuing support for Android 5.0 and previous versions. This change will affect devices from Samsung and other Android manufacturers that are still running on Android version 5.0 Lollipop or older.

WhatsApp has issued warnings to users to update their devices before the change takes effect. Users can check their device’s operating system version going to “Settings” on their Android phones, accessing the “About Phone” section, and reviewing the software information.

Once a user’s device is no longer compatible with WhatsApp due to an outdated operating system, they will receive repeated notifications and will no longer be able to access the messaging app.

WhatsApp has been regularly communicating with users regarding this update and providing guidelines to ensure that their devices are running on the latest operating system.

Some of the devices that will no longer be able to access or will be blocked WhatsApp include Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Sony Xperia S2, Acer Iconia Tab A5003, Samsung Galaxy S, Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3, Motorola Xoom, HTC Sensation, Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, LG Optimus 2X, HTC One, Motorola Droid Razr, HTC Desire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, and Asus Eee Pad Transformer.

If you are still using a phone with an operating system older than Android 5.0, make sure to check your device and update its operating system to continue using WhatsApp after October 24, 2023.

