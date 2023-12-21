WhatsApp Working on New Feature to Enable Video and Music Audio Sharing During Calls

WhatsApp is set to introduce an exciting new feature that will enable users to share video and music audio during phone calls on the popular messaging platform. This additional functionality, initially spotted on iOS, is now being extended to Android users as well. The innovative new feature will allow individuals to enjoy a joint video and music audio experience while screen sharing during a video call.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is actively working on implementing this video and music audio sharing feature across both Android and iOS platforms. The ongoing development for Android suggests that users will soon be able to seamlessly use this feature regardless of their device.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, WABetaInfo discovered that participants in a video call will have the ability to listen to music playing on a single device. However, it’s important to note that this feature is still in the development stage, and even beta users will not be able to test it in the current version.

Similar to its implementation on iOS, the video and music audio sharing feature will not be available for audio-only calls. Furthermore, the feature will not be supported in video calls where the video is disabled.

This exciting new feature from WhatsApp draws similarities with Apple’s SharePlay, which allows users to collectively watch videos, listen to music, and play games during FaceTime calls. It will be interesting to see how well WhatsApp’s video and music audio sharing feature integrates with various music and video apps when it is eventually rolled out to users in the future.

As WhatsApp continues to innovate and expand its capabilities, users can look forward to enhanced communication experiences and more opportunities to connect with friends and family in exciting ways. Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming feature from WhatsApp.