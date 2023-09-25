WhatsApp Beta for Android Introduces Alerts for Channel Creators

WhatsApp Beta for Android has introduced a new feature that provides alerts for channel creators on the messenger platform. This alert section serves to inform creators when their channel has been denied access in a specific country due to local laws. The update was spotted in version 2.23.20.9 of the WhatsApp Beta on the Google Play Store. The notification screen states that the channel is closed in the mentioned country, and people with registered phone numbers in that region cannot view or follow the conversation.

WhatsApp itself states that it conducts a legal and human rights evaluation to assess if the channel complies with local laws. However, it emphasizes that the channel may still be accessible in other countries. So far, there have been no reported instances of this blocking feature being implemented in the app.

The implementation of these alerts is related to the expansion of the new feature to over 150 countries. As the coverage is now global, WhatsApp likely introduced these alerts to ensure the smooth operation of the feature and to prevent app blocks. In contrast, rival messaging app Telegram does not impose any form of local restrictions. However, Telegram has experienced blockades in some countries, such as Brazil, for not cooperating with judicial investigations.

In addition to the alert feature, WhatsApp is also working on allowing comments from followers in the new conversation format.

Source: WABetaInfo (no URL provided)