WhatsApp’s New Privacy Features: Enhancing Call Security and User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is taking steps to further prioritize user privacy with the introduction of new features aimed at enhancing security during calls. While WhatsApp has long employed end-to-end encryption for messages, it now extends its commitment to user privacy bolstering security measures for voice calls as well.

One noteworthy addition is the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature, unveiled in June 2023. As the name suggests, this feature prevents your phone from ringing when receiving calls from unknown numbers via WhatsApp. On the surface, it may seem inconsequential, but WhatsApp clarifies that there can be potential risks associated with call optimization and performance. By automatically processing incoming packets from callers before the call is accepted, there is a chance for malicious attacks to slip through unnoticed. Through server-level separation and a basic silenced call notification to the recipient, the Silence Unknown Callers feature effectively mitigates this risk.

Another crucial privacy update is the “Protect IP address in calls” feature. During voice calls via messaging and VoIP clients, devices are typically connected directly to each other in a peer-to-peer fashion to enhance call quality. However, this direct connection necessitates the sharing of IP addresses between the calling and receiving devices. IP addresses can reveal sensitive information, such as the user’s geographical location, which not all individuals are comfortable divulging. WhatsApp’s solution involves routing all calls through its own servers, instead of directly between the devices, thereby avoiding any exposure of personal information.

To access these new features, users can navigate to the “Settings” menu in WhatsApp, followed the “Privacy” section. Although the “Protect IP address in calls” feature may not be available to all users currently, WhatsApp is actively rolling it out for both iOS and Android platforms. As the company expands its reach, users can expect an even more secure and private calling experience.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Silence Unknown Callers feature?

A: The Silence Unknown Callers feature stops your phone from ringing when you receive a call from an unknown number on WhatsApp.

Q: How does the Protect IP address in calls feature work?

A: The Protect IP address in calls feature routes calls through WhatsApp’s servers instead of establishing a direct connection between devices, safeguarding user information.

Q: Where can I find these new features?

A: Both features can be accessed in WhatsApp’s Settings » Privacy menu.